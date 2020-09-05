‘Crop booking exercise in TS unique’

HYDERABAD

05 September 2020 23:02 IST

Accuracy of information on extent of cultivation will help Agri dept.: APC

The extensive field-wise crop booking exercise taken up by the Agriculture department this vanakalam (kharif) in Telangana is most unique and innovative, compared to recording of cultivation extent in other states, Agriculture Production Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said.

“The system introduced in the State this season is the most extensive and is an elaborate exercise to record the exact extent of cultivation with multi-level cross-checking and verification of the information recorded by Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) by visiting every agricultural field in his/her given cluster of 5,000 acres each,” Mr. Janardhan Reddy said. He stated that the accuracy of the information on the extent of cultivation would help the department in making arrangements for seed and fertilizer ahead of the season.

Besides, it would also guide the government to make arrangements for marketing of the produce. “Such an innovative and unique approach of crop booking ensures that every gunta (1/40 th extent of an acre) of every farmer is covered for regulated crop planning and it’s not practised in any other State in the country,” the APC said.

Explaining the exercise of crop booking, Mr. Janardhan Reddy said verification of information entered into records by the AEOs was taken up by Mandal Agriculture Officers at mandal level, Assistant Directors of Agriculture at division level and District Agriculture Officers at district level. As part of the verification of information recorded, the DAOs were told to cross-check information of at least 200 farmers with random selection, ADAs were told to verify cultivation details of at least 300 farmers and MAOs were instructed to cross-check at least 500 farmers’ extent recorded.

The farmers were also sent messages to their registered phone numbers to get the crop extent details recorded with AEOs concerned first and later they were sent information including the pattadar passbook number and extent of each crop cultivated so that they get the information rectified, in case of any discrepancy, by making a call to the AEO concerned or by send the details as sms or whatsapp to the numbers provided in the messages.

The credit of conceptualising and implementing the RRR (Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Regulated Farming) for the first time in the country goes to the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the APC said adding that the CM was very particular about 100% crop booking to be the basis for better and implementable planning for assessing the requirement of seeds, fertilizer, credit and storage spaces as well as for timely procurement of the produce from farmers.