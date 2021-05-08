Critically-ill MP doc cured of COVID

A pulmonologist and COVID warrior from Madhya Pradesh, Satyendra Mishra, recovered from a critical phase of the disease on admission at the Secunderabad unit of Yashoda Hospitals.

He was admitted at the hospital with the support of his friends, family, patients and Madhya Pradesh government, a release said.

Dr. Mishra had contracted the virus in the line of duty as he treated the highest number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh. His symptoms rapidly progressed requiring non-invasive ventilation.

He was airlifted and brought here after extensive damage to his lungs due to COVID and remained dependent on ventilator with high oxygen requirement.

The first step on him at Yashoda Hospital was to offer him prone ventilation and latest medical care.

He responded well to the treatment and was taken off ventilator by the end of the first week of admission.

He would be successfully discharged without the need for ECMO or lung transplantation, which is generally required for such patients after four to six weeks, the release added.