Critical COVID patient delivers pre-term baby

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020 23:15 IST

Both mother and child healthy, discharged

A COVID-positive pregnant woman in critical condition, under treatment for infertility and on ventilator support, successfully delivered a pre-term baby at Apollo Hospitals.

Doctors at the Apollo Hospitals said that the mother and child, who are now healthy, were discharged.

The patient, identified as Manjula, and her husband were married for seven years and longed for a child. Ms Manjula was in her seventh month of pregnancy and was being treated for a condition connected to infertility. She was infected with the novel coronavirus and was brought to the hospital on July 15, doctors said.

After she was admitted, doctors observed that her condition had started to deteriorate which led them to decide that the patient should be given ventilator support. Doctors said that when expecting mothers are in need of ventilation, nearly 90% either succumb, or deliver stillborn pre-term babies.

Doctors said they faced several challenges as they treated the patient. In due course of the treatment, the patient had stopped responding.

As the chances of survival of the patient were grim, doctors then decided to save the baby, who too was found to be unresponsive to resuscitation. However, the baby began to recover and was discharged on Tuesday.