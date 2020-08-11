‘Criminal negligence’ in COVID-19 management by TS: Nadda

Foundation stone for party offices laid online

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the TRS government of “criminal negligence” in the manner in which the COVID-19 pandemic is being managed due to low testing, rising number of cases and fatalities. Party president J.P. Nadda lamented that even the Hgh Court pulling up the government for the lackadaisical approach did not seem to have goaded the government to take measures to mitigate prople’s sufferings.

Participating in the online foundation stone laying ceremony for party offices in nine districts on Sunday, the national president contrasted the TRS government approach towards tackling the coronoavirus with the Modi Government at the Centre which had earned appreciation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations (UN) too.

While the Centre had been providing treatment for the poor and the downtrodden through the ‘Aysuhman Bharat’ insurance scheme, the TS government here not only had refused to subscribe to the scheme but had been adamant in not allowing ‘Arogyasri’ insurance scheme to be used, throwing people into the lurch.

In the last few months, the Centre’s initiative had seen 1,500 COVID special hospitals coming into being, hospitals beds increased from 44,000 to 12.5 lakh, up to 1.65 oxygen beds, 42,000 ICU beds, manufacture of 5 lakh PPE kits a day and free rations to 80 crore people, he claimed.

Mr. Nadda was of the opinion that the people of Telangana were “fed up” with the TRS government because of its “autocratic, anti-democratic and corrupt rule” with not a single election promise being fulfilled, be it construction of two bedroom housing for the poor, government jobs for the youth or completion of irrigation projects.

TS party chief Bandi Sanjay said the government had been foisting false cases against party activists and wished that the new party offices served as platform for seizing power in the next Assembly polls. The new party offices were slated to come up at Jayashankar Bhoopalapalli, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Narayanapet, Vikarabad and so on. Senior leaders, including K. Laxman, and G. Premander Reddy, participated.