GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Criminal justice system in India is facing a crisis with 58.4 million pending cases’

Published - September 23, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
P.S. Ramamohan Rao, delivering a talk at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, on Monday. Also seen is ASCI chairman K. Padmanabhaiah.

P.S. Ramamohan Rao, delivering a talk at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, on Monday. Also seen is ASCI chairman K. Padmanabhaiah.

“The criminal justice system in India is facing a severe crisis with 58.4 million cases pending in various courts, both civil and criminal, as of August 2024,” said P. S. Ramamohan Rao, former Governor of Tamil Nadu, and former Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh, during the fifth Professor S. Venugopal Rao Memorial Oration on Monday.

Mr. Rao highlighted that 80% of these pending cases are criminal, with over one lakh cases stuck in appellate courts. He further explained that only 60% of cases are resolved annually, leaving the remaining 40% to accumulate, increasing the backlog.

The lecture, titled ‘State of Criminal Justice in India: Some Reflections,’ was hosted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) at their Bella Vista Campus and endowed by the Prof. S. Venugopal Rao Memorial Charitable Trust.

During his address, Mr. Rao noted that systemic biases are often overlooked by law enforcement, pointing out that acquittals rarely face scrutiny, while convictions undergo intense review. He also remarked on the limited impact of recent legislative reforms, stating that the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) mostly consist of cosmetic changes, such as name updates and renumbering of sections.

K. Padmanabhaiah, Chairman of ASCI’s Court of Governors, in his remarks, highlighted that the criminal justice system is a complex structure involving various elements, including trials and prosecution. He noted that as policing is a State subject, a uniform approach remains elusive.

“While police forces in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have adopted technologies like artificial intelligence, automated challans, and surveillance systems, forensic science is yet to receive the attention it deserves,” he added.

Published - September 23, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.