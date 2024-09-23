‘Criminal justice system in India is facing a crisis with 58.4 million pending cases’

“The criminal justice system in India is facing a severe crisis with 58.4 million cases pending in various courts, both civil and criminal, as of August 2024,” said P. S. Ramamohan Rao, former Governor of Tamil Nadu, and former Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh, during the fifth Professor S. Venugopal Rao Memorial Oration on Monday.

Mr. Rao highlighted that 80% of these pending cases are criminal, with over one lakh cases stuck in appellate courts. He further explained that only 60% of cases are resolved annually, leaving the remaining 40% to accumulate, increasing the backlog.

The lecture, titled ‘State of Criminal Justice in India: Some Reflections,’ was hosted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) at their Bella Vista Campus and endowed by the Prof. S. Venugopal Rao Memorial Charitable Trust.

During his address, Mr. Rao noted that systemic biases are often overlooked by law enforcement, pointing out that acquittals rarely face scrutiny, while convictions undergo intense review. He also remarked on the limited impact of recent legislative reforms, stating that the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) mostly consist of cosmetic changes, such as name updates and renumbering of sections.

K. Padmanabhaiah, Chairman of ASCI’s Court of Governors, in his remarks, highlighted that the criminal justice system is a complex structure involving various elements, including trials and prosecution. He noted that as policing is a State subject, a uniform approach remains elusive.

“While police forces in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have adopted technologies like artificial intelligence, automated challans, and surveillance systems, forensic science is yet to receive the attention it deserves,” he added.