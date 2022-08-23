Criminal cases booked against 29 BJP activists 

They had attempted to lay siege to MLC Kavitha’s home

They had attempted to lay siege to MLC Kavitha’s home

The Banjara Hills police have pressed several criminal charges against 29 activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly attempting to lay siege to MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s house on Monday.

The activists from the party’s Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha were booked under IPC sections 341 – for wrongful restraint, 147 – rioting, 148 – rioting, armed with eadly weapon, 353 – criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, 332 – voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant, 509 r/w 149 – intending to insult the modesty of woman/by every member of unlawful assembly.

The activists were protesting near the residence of Ms. Kavitha on Banjara Hills Road No. 14 demanding her resignation for her alleged link to the Delhi liquor policy row.