Criminal case registered against 10 Indonesians

Karimnagar police have registered a criminal case against 10 Indonesian nationals, who participated in religious-related activities in Karimnagar having attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi. All these foreigners tested positive for COVID-19 and are presently undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital here.

Another case was registered against some residents of Karimnagar who allegedly provided shelter to these foreigners or assisted them in moving in Karimnagar and participate in religious activities.

This is the first case registered against foreigners in the State in the backdrop of coronavirus incidence. After the issue of 10 Indonesian nationals’ movement in Karimnagar came to light, the government started identifying the participants of TJ meeting in Delhi and sending them to quarantine wards.

Sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant), 269 (indulging in acts that can spread infection of any disease) and 270 (acts spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code were invoked against the foreigners. The First Information Report stated that Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act and Section 51-B of Disaster Management Act and Section 14B of Foreigners Act were also invoked against these foreigners.

“These foreigners came to Delhi on March 9. On the evening of March 13 they started for Ramagundam in Sampark Kranthi Express train. Their contacts in Karimnagar picked them up them in a car and a seven-seater auto-rickshaw from Ramagundam on March 14,” a police officer unwilling to be named said. They were provided accommodation at a mosque in the town. On learning about their arrival, the Karimnagar police shifted them to Hyderabad to conduct tests. Their reports emerged positive for COVID-19.

Two Karimnagar residents, who helped them move in the town and assisted in participating in prayer meetings, and two of their woman family members also tested positive for coronavirus subsequently. “These 10 foreigners came on tourist visa. As per law, they are not supposed to participate in religious meetings. On arrival in Karimnagar, they should have informed the local administration about their movements which they didn’t do,” the police said.

Interestingly, investigators found that before these 10 Indonesian nationals, another team of foreigners too arrived in Karimnagar. They went to Jagityal, Korutla and Salehnagar in Karimnagar before leaving the place on March 8.