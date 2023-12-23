Crimes against women up by 12% in Hyderabad, says Police Commissioner

December 23, 2023 06:50 am | Updated 06:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Crimes committed against women in Hyderabad City Police limits during 2023 saw a 12% rise, from 2,484 cases last year to 2, 775 cases. The 291 more cases now include 67 more rapes, out of a total 403 reported and registered rapes.

Figures pertaining to kidnapping, harassment and outraging the modesty of women are comparatively low. Abetment to suicide, dowry death and dowry murder remain almost the same.

Addressing the annual round up of the crime situation in the city, Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy said the rise in women crimes is due to better reporting of the cases.

“Advances in technology, increased awareness and more avenues for women to report crimes, such as through Bharosa centres and WhatsApp, are the reasons. Rise in number of rapes, is for inclusion of all kinds of rapes, including minor girls’, in whose cases mens rea (criminal intent) may be lacking. But they are all technically rapes,” he said.

Similarly, property crimes increased by 9% (about 100 more house thefts, 80 more automobile thefts), bodily crimes increased by 16% (including 49 more attempts to murder and over 200 simple hurt cases), and cyber crimes by 11%.

But the overall crime rate has increased by 2% only. And interestingly, the crimes committed against children, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, were reduced by a considerable 12% (50 cases fewer than 2022), the report stated.

Mr. Sreenivasa Reddy, however, expressed satisfaction that Hyderabad City Police improved its conviction rate by 20% over the last year.

The top cop, who had been the Addl. DG (Organisation & Legal) till last week, expressed concern about the way the Preventive Detention Act is being applied against offenders.

“The PD Act needs to be applied more professionally and not used as a routine tool against every offender,” he said, recollecting the many court communications to the department.

Mr. Sreenivasa Reddy also minced no words when asked about going soft against errant police officers.

In all, one officer was dismissed, and seven officers were removed from service during 2023. Disciplinary probe is also ongoing against 50 police officers who have been placed under suspension for reasons of corruption, unauthorised absence, involved in criminal cases, and other misconduct.

“We will be stern with criminals. Even more, if they are inside the department,” he said.