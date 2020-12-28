Crime against women sees a rise in Rachakonda

However, overall crime declines by 12% in the commissionerate as compared to last year’s figures

The year 2020 was a year of mixed results for Rachakonda police with the overall crime rate dipping by 12% when compared to last year even as the crimes against women and crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes show an upward trend.

Similarly, percentage of bodily offences, including attempt to murder also went up this year. Presenting the crime statistics to the media persons at the annual press meet here on Monday, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat attributed the decline in crime rate from a year ago owing to factors like COVID-19 lockdown among others. So far this year, the police registered 20,641 cases, which shows a reduction of 11 % over 23,127 such cases last year.

However, cases of rape have increased by 13 % this year with police registering 329 cases as compared to 314cases in 2019. Substantiating the claims, the Commissioner said that rapes include both technical as well as actual. Technical rapes denote sexual assault on women by a promise marriage and other baits, he said. Cases against SC/STs has increased to 339 when compared to last year’s 327 cases.

Further touching upon the effectiveness of traffic police in safety of motorists, Mr. Bhagwat said that the overall accident rate decreased notably.

“The number of lives lost in accidents so far this year was 533 as against 739 deaths last year,” he said, adding that 3,203 drunk drivers were booked, of whom 324 were imprisoned. Even the total number of road accidents has seen a sharp decline with 2,047 cases being reported so far when compared to 2,990 cases in 2019.

However, road accidents on the Nehru Outer Ring Road were a tad less as compared to previous year. “This year so far 31 accidents took place on ORR with 15 deaths, while the number of accidents last year was 33 with 21 deaths,” Mr. Bhagwat said. As with the increase in online activities amid COVID-19 pandemic, cyber crime remains an area of concern with an increase of over 200 % since last year. So far, a total of 704 cyber crimes were registered against 334 last year.

As many as 704 Cyber Crime cases have been reported in Rachakonda police commissionerate as against 334 cases last year. “Customer care frauds in the name of insurance, online dating was on the rise with 330 cases followed by 104 social media frauds cases and 81 cases pertaining to frauds on OLX and online marketplace,” the Commissioner said.

One of the important cases being the arrest of a Nigerian and his accomplice in New Delhi who cheated a victim to the tune of ₹ 30 lakh in the name of charity.

He said that come 2021, the Rachakonda police will start Cyber Yoddha, an awareness driver on online frauds.