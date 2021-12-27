Crime against women sees a rise in Rachakonda in 2021

Overall crime rate, including cyber crimes, has also showed an upward trend in the country’s largest police commissionerate

Overall crime, including crime against women, showed an upward trend in Rachakonda, the country’s largest police commissionerate, this year, when compared to the lockdown-hit 2020 and the previous year.

Presenting the annual ‘Progress Report’ of his unit for the sixth time in a row, Commissioner of Police Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said that 21,685 cases have been registered in 2021, which has shown an increase of 9% over 19,857 cases last year.

“Cases pertaining to murder for gain, robbery, housebreaking, murders, bodily and other offences have seen a spike this year,” he said. Cases of rape, domestic violence, dowry murder, molestation, and overall cases of crime against women, have also seen a significant increase in Rachakonda. This year 377 rape cases were registered as against 329 last year, and 277 cases in 2019.

Substantiating the claims, the Commissioner said that rapes include both technical as well as actual. Technical rapes denote sexual assault on women by promising marriage. “Of the total rape cases registered, only in nine cases the accused are strangers, while in the rest of the cases persons known to the victims have committed the offences,” the 1995 batch IPS officer said.

cyber crimes

Further, he said that the commissionerate has seen a 123% increase in the number of cybercrimes in the year with 1,360 cases when compared to 610 in 2020.

The number of cases registered in 2019 was 334. “The number of cases has increased this year as we have started registering cybercrime cases in law and order police stations too,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

Stating that they have waged a war against the drug mafia, the officer said that in 2021 alone they seized over 5.7 tonnes of ganja, 400 kgs of opium poppy seeds, over seven litres of hashish oil and several psychopathic drugs, and invoked Preventive Detection Act against 33 peddlers.

Child marriages

Appreciating the SHE teams for their work, he said that the team has prevented as many as 31 child marriages this year. He also said that the conviction rate has been increased from 51 % in 2020 to 55 % in 2021 and police have secured 227 convictions in contested cases, including eight life imprisonments.

According to Mr. Bhagwat, during the period of consideration, a total of 379 cases have been detected with the help of CCTV, video enhancement, data analytics and facial recognition system.

“With the help of CCTV cameras and video enhancement, we have detected seven murder cases, one rape case, 12 robbery cases, and one kidnap and rape case,” he said.

19 deaths on ORR

The Outer Ring Road, in the Rachakonda limits, has continued to be a death trap, given that 19 lives were lost on account of road accidents in 41 accidents so far, this year. The number is more than that recorded last year. In 2020, 14 persons were killed in 34 accidents.

Even overall road accidents in the limits have increased by 2,529 when compared to 2,316 accidents in 2020, Mr. Bhagwat stated. They have issued over 22.64 lakh e-challans and spot challans for various traffic violations, including not wearing masks this year, while the number of cases was 15.66 lakh last year.