Cricket betting racket busted

City police on Saturday a cricket betting racket after raiding a lodge in Malakpet and detaining three persons.

A laptop computer, Rs. 74,000 and three mobile phones were seized from the arrested, Sonu Agarwal, 29, Singhal Vaibhav Agarwal, 26, and Sandeep Singh, 29.

Sonu and Singhal hailing from Saroornagar were siblings. They were accepting bettings on the ongoing cricket matches of IPL-2017 from punters through their friend Sandeep, the Commissioner's Task Force Additional DCP N. Koti Reddy said.

