Cricket betting racket busted, two held

₹20,000 and two cellphones seized

Sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) on Sunday busted an online cricket betting racket operating from a house in Chilkalguda and apprehended two sub-organisers.

They were betting under main organiser KD Online bookie of Rajasthan and accepting money directly and indirectly over cellphones from punters for the ongoing IPL 2020 matches, inspector K. Nageswar Rao said.

The accused are Polapally Shiva Kumar (22), a private employee from Mettuguda, and Daddojwala Naveen Kumar (27), a businessman from Chilkalguda. Police seized ₹20,000 and two cellphones from their possession.

The duo along with the seized property were handed over to Chilkalguda police for further investigation.