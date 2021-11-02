Cricket betting gang busted

The Special Operations Team of Madhapur Zone on Tuesday announced the arrest of seven persons accused of organising cricket betting of the England–Sri Lanka T20 cricket match.

Police identified the accused as 44-year-old Dharam Singh, 36-year-old Ashish Kaliya, 42-year-old Manoj Kumar, 26-year-old Yogesh Singh, 41-year-old Arun Kumar Sharma, 34-year-old Mahender Singh and 32-year-old Kamal Kumar Meena. All the accused are residents of Hyderabad, except Meena who is from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The main organiser, identified as Kashif Umar, a resident of Maharashtra, Chanrapal and Azhar, both from Hyderabad are absconding, police said.

According to police, bookies Dharam Sing, Ashish and Manoj Kumar, who are connected to several other bookies, were organising cricket betting from Gachibowli. They instructed Mahendar Singh and Meena, Arun and Yogesh to operate the communicator board, and laptop which are connected through main line. The accused allegedly got in touch with punters from Dhoolpet, Puranapool, and Nampally areas and on the instructions of bookies, these punters allegedly placed bets.

“The profit and loss of the gamblers/punters can be seen from time to time in the online betting apps like ‘Live Line Guru, Cricket Buzz and Cricket Mazza, among others,’ which is provided by the agents,” police said in a statement.

As much as ₹ 15.10 lakh in cash, 11 smartphones, a communicator board, three laptops, a car, and two wheelers were seized.