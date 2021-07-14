Crest gates of Musi project lifted

Constant inflow, outflow maintained at 4611.15 cusecs

Officials of the Musi project on Wednesday operated seven of the 12 crest gates to release excess water as the capacity neared maximum level in view of the incessant rainfall and steady inflows from upstream.

At around 8 a.m., the project’s water level was at 642.20 feet as against its full reservoir level of 645 feet. It was holding 3.74 tmc water against 4.46 tmc full capacity.

Officials operated second, fourth, sixth and eighth gates and released 203.58 cusecs, and by 9.30 a.m., project chief engineer Ramesh Babu operated an additional three gates fixing an outflow of 4200 cusecs.

Seven of the gates remained lifted till the end of the evening, while a constant inflow and outflow was being maintained at 4611.15 cusecs.

District Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy alerted police and irrigation officials for public advisory in the downstream of the project, to avert any untoward incidents in wake of the heavy inflow.

Project DEE M.K. Chandrasekhar said residents of villages in Suryapet, Penpahad, Thipparti, Kethepally, Vemulapalli and Madgulapally were alerted and advised not to venture out for livestock grazing, fishing and other usual activities along the water body.