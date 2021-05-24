Cremation at ₹5 in Mahabubnagar

Crematorium to come up with gas-fuelled incinerators

At a time when giving final send off (conducting last rites) to persons who lost their battle to novel coronavirus has not only become a social stigma in some cases but also a costly affair with those manning the crematorium/graveyard demanding hefty amounts for the purpose, the Mahabubnagar district administration has decided to do the job for a token amount of ₹5.

After the incidents of some families abandoning the bodies of their members succumbed to Covid-19 in hospitals recurring both during the first wave of the pandemic last year and during the second wave now, the district administration has decided to establish a crematorium on two acres land with gas-fuelled incinerators.

“The facility will be brought into use over the next 15 days. The families whose members die of Covid have to pay challan for ₹5 in the municipal office and bring the body to the crematorium for completing the last rites,” said Minister for Tourism and Culture V. Srinivas Goud, who represents the district headquarters constituency in the Assembly. The objective behind the idea is to give an honourable farewell to those died of COVID-19 infection.

Terming the fight against Covid as a war with the unknown enemy, the Minister said the government has been doing its best to save the lives of infected persons by scaling up healthcare facilities and other necessary support.

CT scan

He explained that the district administration has convinced the private hospital and diagnostic centres’ managements to conduct computed tomography (CT) scan for Covid suspects and patients for ₹1,900 and also to allot 20% of their beds to Covid patients from poor families.

Further, the private hospitals have also agreed to treat Covid patients from poor families for ₹30,000 for a week, the Minister stated in Mahabubnagar.