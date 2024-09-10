Creditsafe Tech expands in Hyderabad with new office, plans to hire more 

The €375-million multinational business credit intelligence provider Creditsafe Group’s ancillary Creditsafe Technology has expanded in Hyderabad with the opening of a new facility.

It is a tactical move to support continued growth, improved technological capabilities and to create value for its global customer base, the company said on Tuesday on the new 30,000-sq.ft. facility in Hitech City that will double the seating capacity and add state-of-the-art training facilities.

Creditsafe Technology’s Hyderabad office at present employs 240 people forming part of a broader global team of 1,600 employees. With a hybrid work model currently in place, the new setup with 360 seating capacity will support an increased headcount. In line with a significant growth it anticipates, the company plans to increase the Hyderabad headcount to 500 over the next three years.

The Hyderabad facility is the largest product development base for Creditsafe group. “Telangana’s tech talent pool, innovative incubators and supportive ecosystem offer multiple avenues for Creditsafe’s growth, from talent acquisition to research and development and from expanding into local and regional markets to fostering collaborations with startups and financial institutions,” said John Seery, Chief Technology Officer of Creditsafe Group.

Creditsafe plans to recruit extensively in the Hyderabad region across various domains, including software development, data science, product management, and project management, said Kishore Reddy Kancherla, managing director of Creditsafe Technology.

