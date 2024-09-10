GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Creditsafe Tech expands in Hyderabad with new office, plans to hire more 

Published - September 10, 2024 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Creditsafe Technology Engineering Director Tribhuvan Yadav and MD Kishore Reddy Kancherla with Creditsafe Group CTO John Seery at the inauguration of the new facility in Hyderabad.

Creditsafe Technology Engineering Director Tribhuvan Yadav and MD Kishore Reddy Kancherla with Creditsafe Group CTO John Seery at the inauguration of the new facility in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The €375-million multinational business credit intelligence provider Creditsafe Group’s ancillary Creditsafe Technology has expanded in Hyderabad with the opening of a new facility.

It is a tactical move to support continued growth, improved technological capabilities and to create value for its global customer base, the company said on Tuesday on the new 30,000-sq.ft. facility in Hitech City that will double the seating capacity and add state-of-the-art training facilities.

Creditsafe Technology’s Hyderabad office at present employs 240 people forming part of a broader global team of 1,600 employees. With a hybrid work model currently in place, the new setup with 360 seating capacity will support an increased headcount. In line with a significant growth it anticipates, the company plans to increase the Hyderabad headcount to 500 over the next three years.

The Hyderabad facility is the largest product development base for Creditsafe group. “Telangana’s tech talent pool, innovative incubators and supportive ecosystem offer multiple avenues for Creditsafe’s growth, from talent acquisition to research and development and from expanding into local and regional markets to fostering collaborations with startups and financial institutions,” said John Seery, Chief Technology Officer of Creditsafe Group.

Creditsafe plans to recruit extensively in the Hyderabad region across various domains, including software development, data science, product management, and project management, said Kishore Reddy Kancherla, managing director of Creditsafe Technology.

Published - September 10, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.