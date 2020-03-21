CREDAI urges apartment associations to sterilise multiple times

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) Telangana has urged all apartment associations to ensure the premises were disinfected multiple times a day. Construction sites too should have cleaning station in the vicinity, where adequate soaps and hand sanitisers are made available. All personnel should be advised to wash their hands thoroughly for about 20 seconds in view of COVID-19.

Checking on the health of workers should be mandatory along with instructing them to practice personal hygiene and taking care during their interactions outside. People not considered essential for business should not be permitted to enter and stay inside the premises.

“We have rolled out precautionary measures to show new flats, which includes obtaining travel history declarations, and ramping up cleaning frequency inside offices. We have also issued advisories to the owners’ associations and offices to safeguard themselves from COVID-19,” said CREDAI TS chairman G. Ram Reddy.

“We request all our members to implement the CREDAI Care programme immediately and take steps to safeguard everyone around them. Let us all follow the appeal made by our Prime Minister and Chief Minister to make the ‘Janata Curfew’ a success by staying home tomorrow. Please self-quarantine yourself if you or your family members exhibit any symptoms to control this pandemic,” said president Ch. Ramchandra Reddy.