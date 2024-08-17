CREDAI Telangana announces STATECON 2024 in Hyderabad on August 20

CREDAI Telangana, the apex association of real estate developers in the State, has announced the STATECON 2024 conference, set to take place in Hyderabad on August 20. The event is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and will bring together key stakeholders to address crucial issues affecting the builder community. The conference will see the participation of approximately 900 member developers from across Telangana.

“Telangana is experiencing exponential growth, driven by a multi-dimensional approach to overall development. This includes enhancing connectivity through an extensive road network and regional rail system, attracting investments for dedicated industrial hubs with supportive policies, and advancing healthcare infrastructure for the present and future,” said Murali Krishna Reddy, Chairman of CREDAI Telangana.

“The conference will feature a full day of sessions focused on various aspects of the State’s growth and the emerging opportunities for the real estate sector. Policymakers and industry leaders from across the country will join to share their insights and experiences, helping our members to network and chart their paths to success,” added G. Ajay Kumar, Secretary of CREDAI Telangana.