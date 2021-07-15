CREDAI show from Aug.13

The annual CREDAI Property Show in Hyderabad will take place between August 13 and 15 at Hitex. This was announced by the office bearers of the organisation at a presser. Earlier, the show scheduled for April 16-18 was postponed following the outbreak of COVID pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

“The market has picked up and there is pent up demand for new properties. 40% of launch of new properties are in Hyderabad,” said P. Ramakrishna Rao of CREDAI. “We have to learn to live with the new normal. We have online registrations to reduce human interactions at the entrance and we will follow all SOPs to ensure that the visitors and exhibitors are safe,” said Rajashekar Reddy of CREDAI.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) is an umbrella body of private real estate developers. “We have reduced the number of stalls to 100 as against 150 so that there is more space and social distancing can be maintained,” said Mr. Reddy who linked Telangana’s real estate growth to higher job generation and business friendly policies.