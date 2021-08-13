CREDAI property show

CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2021, a three-day event will be held at Hitex from Friday showcasing over 15,000 properties to suit all the necessities of the customers.

To comply with the COVID-19 safety measures, the number of stalls has been reduced from 150 to 100, with wider corridors to maintain sufficient social distancing.

Temperature checks at the entrance and sanitisation stations will be made available to ensure seamless hygiene. The show will abide by all the social distancing and hygienic measures as per COVID protocols. Large stalls with larger and more open spaces, adequate distancing, sanitisation at all places, and guidelines at every step has been ensured with mandatory face masks, said a press release.