CREDAI property show put off

Hyderabad

03 April 2021 00:26 IST

CREDAI puts off property show

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) postponed the 10th edition of Hyderabad property show in view of the government banning public gatherings and events till April 30 after the rising cases of COVID. The revised schedule will be shared following appropriate government notifications, a press release said on Friday.

