CREDAI property show put off

HyderabadHyderabad 03 April 2021 00:26 IST
Updated: 03 April 2021 00:26 IST
CREDAI puts off property show
Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) postponed the 10th edition of Hyderabad property show in view of the government banning public gatherings and events till April 30 after the rising cases of COVID. The revised schedule will be shared following appropriate government notifications, a press release said on Friday.
