CREDAI meeting highlights growth and future of Telangana

STATECON 2024, a conference organised by CREDAI Telangana, was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The theme for the convention was ‘Telangana Going Global’ which highlighted the growth and future prospects of the State.

The conference was inaugurated by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Bhongir MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy. Around 900 member developers from across Telangana attended the conference. They gained insights from industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders and explored innovative strategies, emerging trends, and collaborative opportunities within the real estate domain.

“The government has announced plans to establish a medical tourism hub on 1,000 acres of land at Shamshabad. The government has also announced plans to develop Warangal into a health and eco-tourism hub and build a network of ORR and radial roads connecting it to the National Highways boosting the growth. Such initiatives across districts will trigger rapid growth and create the need for building world-class real estate across the State opening new vistas for the industry,” said E. Premsagar Reddy, president, CREDAI Telangana.

As a prominent hub for pharma and health tech in Asia, with an industry valuation exceeding $86 billion, Telangana is well-positioned to become a global centre for IT and medical tourism under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. This progress is expected to energise the State’s real estate market, said G Ajay Kumar, secretary, CREDAI Telangana.