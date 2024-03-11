CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2024 concludes

March 11, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2024 came to a close on Sunday after a successful three-day run. Participating developers’ stalls witnessed a surge in queries, site visits, and finalised deals from enthusiastic home buyers.

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for Irrigation N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with the CREDAI leadership team.

Mr. Reddy emphasised the potential for higher growth in the real estate industry with business-friendly governance. He extended an invitation to builders to consider developing cluster townships near Hyderabad.

Mr. Vikramarka highlighted the safety and excellent infrastructure of Hyderabad, making it an attractive destination for both residents and businesses.

President of CREDAI V. Rajashekhar Reddy commended the Telangana government’s initiatives, including the rollout of nearly 30,000 government jobs in three months, securing an investment exceeding ₹40,000 crore from Davos, and unveiling a concrete development plan for Hyderabad. He added, “The massive outreach at this property show has contributed to building a positive sentiment about the real estate sector in Hyderabad.”

President Elect of CREDAI Hyderabad N. Jaideep Reddy stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and CREDAI to modernise offices and streamline property transactions for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.