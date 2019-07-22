Creating a market for magic grains

Five years ago when awareness about millet consumption was low, a young IIT-Delhi graduate decided to give up his well paying technology and plunge headlong into sustainable farming and make products made out of such crops.

Sai Krishna Popuri’s ₹5 crore company ‘Health Sutra’ makes 100% millet products that are “natural, healthy, tasty and easy to use”. The product range include flakes, wheat/maida free millet biscuits making them gluten-free, idly/upma rawa, health mix, ragi buttermilk, diet namkeens and so on. Millets are sourced from Anantapur and processed to make different products.

“Without changing our eating habits, we can introduce millets into our diet rather than going for oats and quinoa which are not even grown in our country,” says Mr. Sai Krishna, whose factory is located in Nacharam. The firm’s products are now available in over 1,500 stores across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka.

Health Sutra plans to expand its product range and reach in the coming years to make it a ₹100 crore company. “Focus will be on ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook product range because many think while millets are healthy, they are cumbersome to cook and don’t taste good. But, we can make familiar foods as healthy alternatives,” he adds.