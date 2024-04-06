Create space in mind for career, family, interests: SEBI chief’s advice to business managers 

April 06, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Friday sought to caution young business managers against ignoring the importance of work life balance in their quest to progress in career.

“You will realise all of the desires you have, everything you wish to achieve provided you are able to create that space in your mind for career goals, family and personal interests,” she said, addressing the graduating students of Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad campus.

Urging them to make most of the opportunities the country presents in terms of growth and entrepreneurship and given the digital age where time seems to move faster while world feels smaller, Ms. Buch said “you have a wide range of career options to explore.”

Contrary to what some say about how digitization has actually made people move away, the opposite in her opinion is true, she said, adding “my belief is that because you can instantly get connected to anybody at anytime, your ability to reach-out to your parents, siblings, colleagues and just touch them with one message is so profound. The digital world for me enhances relationships and need not to detract from them.”

A total of 617 students graduated from their respective programmes on Friday -- 593 from the PGP Class of 2024 Hyderabad Cohort, five scholars from the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and 19 scholars from the Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM). On April 8, nearly 400 students will be graduating from the Mohali campus of ISB.

Chairperson of ISB Executive Board Harish Manwani said the conclusion of the students journey at the business school is “just the beginning of an exciting new chapter” for them. ISB Dean Madan Pillutla, addressing the graduates, said each of them will play a pivotal role in shaping the future and in doing so, utilise their privileges to assist those less fortunate.