Create history winning Dubbak bypolls: Uttam tells partymen

With an aim to make an impact in the Dubbaka by-elections to be held soon, the Telangana Congress held a preparatory meeting with all the senior leaders participating, urging that the party needs to make a huge difference to the State politics winning the elections.

The meeting was attended by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy; former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha; TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar; AICC secretaries Vamshichand Reddy and A. Sampath Kumar; DCC president Narsa Reddy and; election coordinator Nagesh Mudiraj.

The meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted in taking the campaign forward and failure of the government to fulfil the promises made. Mr. Uttam Reddy said that the Congress workers must create history by winning the elections, which was possible given the cadre strength and the leadership in the district.

He said the oustsees of Mallannasagar did not get adequate compensation while thousands of poor families are waiting for the delivery of double bedroom houses. He said that the Congress cadre should turn aggressive in exposing all these.

Mr. Damodar Rajnarsimha claimed the Congress is fighting a ‘dictator’ with huge money bags but collectively the TRS can be beaten. He wanted the party to go with the campaign that KCR has pushed Telangana into a state of debt and indulged in unprecedented corruption.

He said that the political atmosphere was in the favour of Congress people as there was a lot of resentment among people towards KCR government.

Mr. Uttam asked the party leaders to complete the process of formation of mandal-level committees in the next three days and village-level committees in the next one week.

Meanwhile, retired superintending engineer Ravinder Kumar joined the party on Friday in the presence of Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy.