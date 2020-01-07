Create a special place for IITH, says BVR Mohan Reddy

B.V.R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), and Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient Ltd., called upon the alumni to make the institute a known entity among all the IITs.

Participating in the IITH Alumni Day held at the premises on Sunday, Mr Mohan Reddy said that IITians are valued across the globe for their intellect and IIT Hyderabad alumni now has a responsibility to make the institute a known entity.

Mr. Mohan Reddy also spoke about the need and importance of endowment and how the institute’s alumni can play a pivotal role in it. He also announced the PAN India IIT Meet which will be hosted by IIT Hyderabad in December 2020.

Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, recalled how overwhelming it was to see the institute’s alumni in Japan and knowing they are excelling in their fields.

He highlighted the importance of mentoring the existing students. Prof. Murthy has announced the first weekend of every year as Alumni Day for IITH from this year onwards and agreed to support alumni with a certified course in their field of work.

Prof. K Siva Kumar, Dean International & Alumni Affairs, said being a second-generation IIT, the institute was proud to say that they have at least an alumnus in each continent.

“Alumni undertake a Mentorship Programme where they mentor first-year students. An Alumni does an exclusive mentoring session for one new student. To increase the Alumni-connect, IITH alumni are meeting as often and wherever possible.

For example, in November 2019, out of 130 alumni based in Japan, around 100 alumni turned up to meet the new Director, Prof. B. S. Murty,” said Mr. S Shalu Kumar, president, IITH Alumni Association.

The Alumni Association will also be launching a website where success stories of those who had a hard time in the life will be shared. The association has also made the following commitment to the current batch of students: “You Propose” (A project or initiative) and “We will Support” (fund it).