Creamline Dairy to expand plant with ₹20 cr 

Capacity would increase from existing 22,000 litres per day to 70,000 litres per day

Capacity would increase from existing 22,000 litres per day to 70,000 litres per day

Godrej Agrovet subsidiary Creamline Dairy Products plans to expand the capacity of its Kesavaram plant, near here, with an investment of ₹20 crore this year.

The company, which markets milk and milk products under the Godrej Jersey brand, decided on the expansion since it is running out of tetrapak capacity at the plant. Post the project, the capacity would increase from existing 22,000 litres per day to 70,000 litres per day.

Butter milk, lassi, thick shake and long shelf life milk are some of its tetrapak products. The expansion is likely to be completed by November or December, CEO Bhupendra Suri told media here on Tuesday.

To queries on Amul increasing milk prices by ₹2 per litre and the impact of input costs on milk processors, he said the stress on account of high fuel prices, increase in cost of packing material as well as milk prices that are “galloping week on week” has necessitated a close watch. Creamline had increased the price earlier this year.

Creamline Dairy Products, in which Godrej Agrovet owns 52% stake, has 10 plants in south India, its core market, with a total capacity to process over 10 lakh litres of milk daily. Besides Kesavaram, it has a plant in Telangana at Uppal, Hyderabad. The company, which also has 119 chilling centres, is focused on the southern States and parts of Maharashtra.