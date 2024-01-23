GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crackers trigger fire in Madhapur police station

January 23, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A fire mishap was reported inside the premises of Madhapur police station on Monday night. Small LPG cylinders seized by the police and kept in the rear of the police station by the staffers caught fire. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Madhapur ACP P. Srinivas said that the people were bursting crackers in the Hanuman temple adjacent to the police station and the sparks from the same triggered a fire. “The cylinders were seized from an illegal refilling unit in Madhapur a few days ago and stored in the rear part of the premises,” said the official.

Officials from the fire control said that one fire tender was rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in due time. “The fire tender was rushed from Madhapur fire station following a distress call from the police at 8.26 p.m. The vehicle returned to the station at around 10 p.m.,” said the official. 

