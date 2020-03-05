Crackdown on high prices of masks

HYDERABAD

05 March 2020

Medical shop owners who sell masks at exorbitant prices might face action from Telangana Health department officials from Friday. From the day the first COVID positive case from Hyderabad was reported, the shop owners increased prices of masks by 100-300%.

When this was pointed out, Telangana Health Minister said that they have already instructed Drug Inspectors from Drugs Control Administration (DCA) to take action against the issue.“We will form a special team which will crackdown on medical shops from Friday,” Mr Rajender said.

