HyderabadHyderabad 08 August 2021 19:58 IST
CPRF constable electrocuted
Updated: 08 August 2021 19:58 IST
A CRPF constable was electrocuted at Mahamutharam police station in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district here on Sunday.
The victim, Pavan Singh (36) of 58 Battalion, Bechampally, was posted at Mahamutharam police station. He was a native of Mahendragarh in Haryana.
Police said that the incident took place while he was trying to repair the shuttle court. The net poles came in contact with a live wire leading to his collapse. He succumbed while being taken to Bhupalpally government hospital.
Later, his body was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for autopsy.
