CPRF constable electrocuted

A CRPF constable was electrocuted at Mahamutharam police station in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district here on Sunday.

The victim, Pavan Singh (36) of 58 Battalion, Bechampally, was posted at Mahamutharam police station. He was a native of Mahendragarh in Haryana.

Police said that the incident took place while he was trying to repair the shuttle court. The net poles came in contact with a live wire leading to his collapse. He succumbed while being taken to Bhupalpally government hospital.

Later, his body was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for autopsy.