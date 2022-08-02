Hyderabad

CPI(ML) Janashakti group leader Koora Rajanna lodged in Karimnagar jail

Special Correspondent RAJANNA SIRCILLA August 02, 2022 20:13 IST
A non-bailable warrant (NBW) pending against CPI(ML) Janashakti group leader Koora Rajanna in a local court in Sircilla was executed by the police by arresting him from his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

A local court issued the NBW against Rajanna for his failure to appear before the trial court in connection with a murder case pending against him, sources added.

He was one of the accused in a former sarpanch’s murder case in Konaraopet mandal dating back to 2013.

Rajanna, a septuagenarian former secretary of the CPI(ML) Janashakti naxal outfit, was brought to Sircilla from the State capital and produced before the judge concerned on Monday night.

He was remanded in judicial custody and subsequently lodged in the district jail in Karimnagar.

