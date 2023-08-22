HamberMenu
CPI(Maoist) Dandakaranya north sub-zonal bureau denies report on death of its two leaders

August 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (Maoist) has denied reports that Maoist leaders Malla Raji Reddy (Sangram) and Katta Ramchandra Reddy died of ill-health in the Dandakaranya forest.

“Both Raji Reddy and Ramchandra Reddy are safe and fine,” said a statement purportedly issued by the banned outfit’s Dandakaranya north sub-zonal bureau official spokesperson Mangli.

“A misinformation campaign is being carried out by the police about the health of our party leaders as part of a psychological warfare at the behest of the Centre to confuse people and know the whereabouts of our leaders,” Mangli alleged.

Mangli condemned the rumours and called upon people not to believe the ‘false propaganda’ of the ruling classes.

