CPI(M) to launch 10-day mass contact programme

KHAMMAM

15 November 2020 23:44 IST

The CPI(M) district committee is all set to launch a ten-day mass contact programme across the district from November 16 to bring the issues concerning farmers, agricultural workers, labourers and other toiling masses to the fore. The party district committee has chalked out an action plan to organise the ten-day long campaign at the grassroots level by involving all its frontal organisations to highlight the issues of working classes and their concerns, the party sources said.

The campaign is expected to mobilise public support for the ensuing nationwide general strike called by the central trade unions including the CITU, the AITUC, the INTUC, and the HMS on November 26 in protest against the "detrimental effects" of the new labour codes on workers.

In a statement, CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao called upon the party cadres to actively spearhead the ten-day long campaign starting from Monday to mobilise people against the "anti-farmer" and "anti-labour" policies of both the BJP-led Central government and the TRS regime in the State.

"The Centre's new farm laws pose a serious threat to the livelihoods of crores of farmers and food security," he charged, alleging that the BJP dispensation is going ahead with its pro-corporate policies at a time when the working classes are reeling under the coronavirus pandemic induced economic turmoil. He demanded that the State government ensure ₹2,500 minimum support price per quintal of the sannalu variety of paddy and ₹7,000 MSP per quintal of cotton without any conditions by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).