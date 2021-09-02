CPI(M) to hold month-long protest programmes

Khammam

02 September 2021 20:00 IST

The CPI (M) district committee has drawn up a plan to undertake a string of protests across the district in the next few weeks to highlight people’s issues and exert pressure on the State government to resolve long pending issues of shelterless poor people, podu farmers and unemployed youth.

Party sources said that the month-long agitation programme will start with rallies/demonstrations at the village-level on September 4, followed by mandal-level protests and a dharna in Khammam on September 6 to press for a charter of demands including sanction of two-bedroom houses and ration cards to all eligible poor people.

On September 30, the members of the party’s frontal organisations, including the Telangana Rythu Sangham in association with other mass organisations, will lay siege to the main roads in tribal areas demanding immediate steps to resolve podu farmers’ issues.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the party district committee has decided to organise a slew of commemorative programmes from September 10 to 17 to mark the anniversary of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle (1946-51).

It has also been decided to hold a bike rally and a public meeting in this connection in Khammam on September 17, party sources added.