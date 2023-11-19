CPI(M) steps up election campaign in its traditional stronghold of Bhadrachalam

November 19, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

CPI(M) candidate from Bhadrachalam Assembly seat Karam Pullaiah has lashed out at the BRS government accusing it of neglecting Telangana’s tribal heartland, Bhadrachalam, in the last nine-and-a-half years of its rule.

Mr Pullaiah held a door-to-door campaign in Ashoknagar, Kotha Colony and other low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam as part of electioneering on Saturday.

Addressing the denizens in Ashoknagar, he charged the elected representatives of the BRS and the Congress with showing callous apathy towards the development of Bhadrachalam. Even the constructed double bedroom houses are left unallocated to the poor and the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to develop Bhadrachalam remain unfulfilled till date, he alleged.

He said the CPI (M) former MLAs from Bhadrachalam late Sunnam Rajaiah, Kunja Bojji and M Yerraiah selflessly strived for the welfare of people of the constituency during their tenure. I had spent 25 days in jail during the mass movement spearheaded by the CPI(M) demanding reduction of the height of Polavaram project in the past, he said, adding that several CPI(M) cadre laid down their lives defending the rights of tribal people in Bhadrachalam Agency several years ago.

CPI (M) State committee member Bandaru Ravi Kumar, town committee secretary Gaddam Swamy and others spoke.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) district committee has drawn up plans to scale up electioneering in Dummugudem, Charla and other parts of Bhadrachalam constituency.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and the CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat are scheduled to address election meetings in Bhadrachalam constituency on November 25 and 27 respectively.

