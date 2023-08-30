CPI(M) stages sit-in protest in Bhadrachalam demanding roof for homeless

August 30, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Agitated homeless poor people took to the streets in Bhadrachalam under the aegis of the town committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday demanding a roof over their heads.

The protesters comprised homeless people and also dwellers of the flood-prone areas of the temple town. They staged a sit-in protest in front of the Mandal Revenue Office pressing their demand.

Addressing the protesters, the CPI(M) State committee member Macha Venkateshwarlu alleged that only 50 beneficiaries were selected under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as against the total 949 applications received for financial assistance of ₹3 lakh under the scheme for construction of houses in their own plots in Bhadrachalam town.

The BRS government should ensure benefits of the scheme reach all the eligible poor people, he said, alleging that works on the double bedroom houses were progressing at a snail’s pace, depriving the homeless poor people of dwellings as promised by the BRS regime under its 2BHK scheme.

The other speakers decried alleged political interference in the implementation of the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and ‘BC Bandhu’ schemes.

The CPI(M) Bhadrachalam town committee secretary Gaddam Swamy and others spoke.