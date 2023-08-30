HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) stages sit-in protest in Bhadrachalam demanding roof for homeless

August 30, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Agitated homeless poor people took to the streets in Bhadrachalam under the aegis of the town committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday demanding a roof over their heads.

The protesters comprised homeless people and also dwellers of the flood-prone areas of the temple town. They staged a sit-in protest in front of the Mandal Revenue Office pressing their demand.

Addressing the protesters, the CPI(M) State committee member Macha Venkateshwarlu alleged that only 50 beneficiaries were selected under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as against the total 949 applications received for financial assistance of ₹3 lakh under the scheme for construction of houses in their own plots in Bhadrachalam town.

The BRS government should ensure benefits of the scheme reach all the eligible poor people, he said, alleging that works on the double bedroom houses were progressing at a snail’s pace, depriving the homeless poor people of dwellings as promised by the BRS regime under its 2BHK scheme.

The other speakers decried alleged political interference in the implementation of the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and ‘BC Bandhu’ schemes.

The CPI(M) Bhadrachalam town committee secretary Gaddam Swamy and others spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.