CPI(M) sets the tone for third State meet

HYDERABAD

22 January 2022 22:57 IST

Strengthening of people’s movements is the way out: Yechury

Calls for pitched battles against the Central government policies and the BJP’s rule have set the mood for the third Telangana state conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which is being held at Turkayamjal, Ranga Reddy district from January 22 to 25.

Party’s national general secretary Sitaram Yechury, making inaugural speech in an online public meeting on Saturday, spelled out the agenda for the conference when he said strengthening of people’s movements was the only way to counter the multi-pronged attack on the constitutional structures of the country.

Drawing on the recent example of the farmers’ movement which resulted in withdrawal of the three Agricultural laws, Mr.Yechury said the struggle has shown the way for the country.

Central government is striking at the very foundations of the Constitution, by destroying economic self-sufficiency, social justice, federal structure, and secular values, besides weakening independent systems such as parliament, judiciary, and Election Commission.

Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are being used as political agents to fulfil the ruling party’s agenda, while electoral democracy is being hit like never before.’

‘Neoliberal agenda’

Lashing out at the Centre for pushing forth the neoliberal agenda through its monetisation drive, Mr. Yechury said first time after Independence, loot of public wealth is being carried out at such massive scale.

Benefits of such loot are diverted to capitalists close to Modi, who would share part of it back as political funding. Such policies are leading to exponential growth of economic disparities, with 55 per cent of the country’s wealth concentrated in the hands of 112 billionaires.

Unilateral laws promulgated in agriculture, cooperative, education and other sectors with no consultation with the state governments showed the Centre’s utter disregard for federal spirit enshrined in the Constitution, he said.

He assured that CPI(M) will strive to strengthen people’s movements in the country towards throwing BJP government out of power. Strategies will be devised in each state, based on the region specific conditions, he said.

CPI(M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat said the party’s willingness to join forces against the BJP should not be construed as support for the anti-people policies of the state government, and saluted TSRTC workers and ASHA workers for fighting for their rights.

Terming the Centre’s monetisastion drive as ‘Maha Sale’, she said the powers can be brought down to their knees if communists successfully unite all democratic forces.

Senior leader and polit bureau member B.V.Raghavulu said the time has come for Telangana people to fight against BJP’s policies, and with apathy of Congress and weak-willed opposition of TRS government, it has now become the CPI(M) and other communist parties’ responsibility to take up the fight.

The state conference will discuss all these issues and also improvement of literacy and health indicators in the state, he said.

CPI(M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram sounded an alert that the BJP is growing like poison in the Telangana, and cannot be ignored any more.

Taking advantage of the large number of Muslims in the State, the party is trying to stoke communal tensions, and it cannot be defeated only through electoral strategies and alliances.