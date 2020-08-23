CPI(M) seeks transparency in statistics

‘Huge variation in figures of bulletin and those announced by district officials’

The CPI (Marxist) State committee has demanded that the State government adopt transparency in declaring the actual number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 rather than misleading people with false information.

CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said there was a huge variation in the figures mentioned in the bulletin released by the government and the numbers announced by the district officials. According to the government’s figures, 43,095 tests were conducted on August 21 and 2,474 persons had tested positive.

The numbers announced at the district level, however, pointed out that 4,325 persons were tested positive that day. The variation in the numbers could been seen from the fact that 545 persons tested positive in GHMC limits as mentioned by the officials, but the government bulletin claimed the number to be 447. Likewise, 92 positive cases were reported in Siddipet going by the bulletin, but the actual figure was 283.

Similar was the case with several other districts including Jagtial, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri. “The variation in the numbers proves the charge that the government is deliberately hiding the figures to show fewer COVID-19 cases in the State,” he said.

He lamented that the government was unwilling to take lessons from global experience which showed that early detection of cases by conducting as many tests as possible would help in effectively controlling the spread of the virus.