CPI(M) seeks restoration of bins

CPI(M)’s Greater Hyderabad City Central Committee has requested Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to ensure that the dumper bins removed by the GHMC are restored in colonies, slums and other locations where they are needed.

Through a letter, party city secretary M. Srinivas brought to the notice of the Mayor that the door-to-door collection of garbage was not being done properly anywhere in the city.

At several locations, trash was not being collected by Swachh autos even twice a week, the letter said. With no way to dispose of garbage after removal of dumper bins, residents were throwing it in open, leading to sanitation crisis.

Work burden had increased even on GHMC sweepers, as they had to travel longer distances to dump the waste, the letter said. A bin-free identity may improve the city’s Swachh Bharat rankings, but the city sanitation would only worsen, increasing inconvenience to people, it said.