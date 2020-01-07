CPI(M) seeks inquiry into Chengicherla abattoir lease

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has raised questions about the sanction of lease for Chengicherla abattoir and demanded a thorough inquiry into the issue.

Through a letter to the Director-General, Vigilance & Enforcement on Tuesday, the party’s city unit alleged that the lessee of the abattoir had got undue favour from the Telangana State Sheep & Goat Development Cooperative Federation, in grant of the least at ₹1.92 crore per annum.

With the capacity of 6,000 sheep or goat and 400 cattle per shift, the 70-acre Chengicherla facility is the largest in the city, yet it was given away for the least amount of lease, it alleged.

On the contrary, the slaughter house at Amberpet, with a capacity for slaughtering 2,400 sheep/goat and 720 cattle, was leased out for ₹10.29 crore.

The one at New Bhoiguda, with a capacity for slaughtering 1200 goat/sheep and 480 cattle, was leased out for ₹9.29 crore, and the Ramnaspura facility with a capacity for 250 cattle, was given for ₹5.19 crore, the letter said.

The lessee had been earning high profits through export of meat, even while paying a pittance to the government, the letter signed by the party’s city secretary M. Srinivas and Medchal district secretary P. Satyam alleged, while demanding an inquiry into the irregularities.