CPI(M) seeks ‘Coolie Bandhu’ scheme for workers

KHAMMAM

13 September 2021 19:26 IST

Activists of the CPI (M) staged a dharna here on Monday demanding two-bedroom houses (2BHKs) for all the eligible poor people, implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in the entire district and introduction of ‘Coolie Bandhu’ scheme to extend ₹ 10 lakh financial assistance to the labourers and toiling masses.

Mild tension gripped the Collectorate complex when the police prevented the demonstrators from gaining entry into the building and dragged them away. Earlier, addressing the demonstrators, the party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao alleged that scores of poor people were deprived of a roof over their heads under the much-publicised 2BHK scheme in various parts of the district. He demanded that the TRS dispensation expeditiously allot the 2BHKs to all the eligible poor people, ensure complete waiver of farm loans, address the long pending issues of farmers, students and unemployed youths.

The other major demands raised by the speakers at the dharna include filling up of nearly 2 lakh vacancies in the government departments and reducing the spiralling prices of essential commodities, fuel and LPG.

