CPI(M) resolves to undertake relentless struggles on people’s issues

Three-day meeting of the party State committee concludes in Kazipet

The CPI (M) State committee has demanded that the State government provide ₹1 lakh compensation per hectare to farmers affected by recent heavy rains and subsequent floods in the State and also extend all possible help to the flood-affected families all over the State.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the closing session of the three-day meeting of the CPI (M) State committee, which concluded at Kazipet in Hanamkonda district on Wednesday.

In all, seven resolutions were adopted on the concluding day of the meeting.

Separate resolutions were passed at the meeting demanding rectification of errors in Dharani portal as per the suggestions made by the Cabinet sub-committee concerned, grant of pattas (title deeds) to the podu farmers and immediate halt to “repression” on aggrieved tribals, according to a press release.

Extending its full support to the ongoing agitation by the Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs), the CPI (M) State committee demanded that the State government immediately concede the long pending demands of the VRAs.

In another resolution, the CPI (M) State committee has demanded that the Central government enact a comprehensive legislation and set up a welfare fund to safeguard the rights of agricultural labourers and uplift them.

Another resolution passed at the meeting sought immediate release of GOs pertaining to minimum wages in 73 scheduled industries in the State.

CPI (M) Central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu presided over the concluding session. Party Polit Bureau member B V Raghavulu, Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and others spoke on the occasion.