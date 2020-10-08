CPI(M) for clear stand on agri, power laws

HYDERABAD

08 October 2020

‘New laws inflicting damage to ryots’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao clarify his stand on the new agriculture and power laws passed by the Central government, which are aimed at “inflicting severe damage” on farmers.

CPI(M) Politbureau member B.V. Raghavulu and State secretary T. Veerabhadram said the government had opposed the legislations passed by the BJP-led Central government in and outside the Assembly. However, it has not clarified its stand on whether meters would be installed for the over 25 lakh agricultural pumpsets, entitled for free power supply.

“Putting the blame on the Centre, the AP government has started installing meters to agricultural connections. Telangana government should instil confidence among farmers by making an announcement that the meters will not be installed,” Mr. Raghavulu said.

He suggested that CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao could in fact lead the other parties within the State as well as mobilise support of other State governments to mount pressure on the Centre to withdraw the “retrograde reforms” which are aimed at diluting facilities like minimum support price and benefiting corporates.