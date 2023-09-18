CPI(M) flays BJP for ‘distorting’ history of Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle

September 18, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said those distorting the history of the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle will go down in the history as traitors.

The BJP is trying to misinterpret history in the name of the ‘Liberation Day’ and create ‘communal hatred’, he alleged, while addressing a meeting held to mark the anniversary of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

Around 4,000 Communist cadres laid down their lives in the historic Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle (1946-51) spearheaded by Communists against the autocratic Nizam regime, he recalled, saying the historic struggle led to liberation of oppressed masses from the clutches of feudal forces and distribution of 10 lakh acre land to peasants and landless poor people.

“The bourgeois parties are conspiring to distort the history of the Telangana peasants armed struggle,” he charged.

CPI(M) State secretariat member P Sudarshan Rao alleged that the ruling BRS is trying to misinterpret the great history of valiant Telangana peasants’ struggle led by Communists by celebrating it in the name of ‘Jateeya Samaikyatha Dinothsavam.’

CPI(M) State committee member Macha Venkateshwarlu, district secretary A Kanakaiah, Bhadrachalam town committee secretary Gaddam Swamy and others were present.

Earlier, a bike rally was organised by the CPI(M) town committee in the temple town.