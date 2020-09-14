CPI(M) decries removal of names from Cantonment electoral rolls

‘Over 28,000 names struck off’

The CPI(M) Greater Hyderabad City Central Committee has alleged that names of thousands of slum dwellers have been removed from the electoral rolls of the Cantonment area, and demanded that their status be renewed forthwith.

Through a statement on Tuesday, the party has alleged that more than 28,000 names have been struck off, with the claim that they were encroachers. Disputing the claim, the statement said they had been residents of the respective areas for over 50 years, and voted in successive elections too.

All the houses which were claimed to have been built on encroached lands, have door numbers, power connections, and water and drainage connections. Besides, all the removed votes are in slum areas only, which cast a shadow on their future development, the statement said.

Speaking to The Hindu, secretary of the committee M. Srinivas said that while thousands of slum dwellers are being branded as encroachers and removed from the electoral rolls, a ward member who had earlier been served notices for illegal construction, was allowed to remain on the list.