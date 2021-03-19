CPI(M) decries paltry allocations to Hyderabad

CPI(M) Central City Committee has decried the paltry budget allocations for the GHMC, and questioned why no allotments have been made for flood prevention despite the devastating floods in October last year.

Through a statement on Thursday, the party expressed scepticism about ₹200 crore allocations for Musi River development too, saying though ₹377 crore were allotted in two successive budgets earlier, no funds had been released.

While 1.5 lakh commuters stand to benefit through ₹200 crore allocations for MMTS Phase-II, it has not been done, the note said, and called it “criminal” to allot funds for Metro Rail used by the “rich”, while the extremely affordable and accessible MMTS is being ignored.

Greater Hyderabad region is contributing 70% of the revenue to the state budget, yet being ignored by the state government when it comes to devolution of funds. Basic facilities in the city are being affected due to slashed funds, and all city development agencies such as GHMC, HMDA and HMWS&SB are heavily into debts, the note said and demanded fund devolution for the local authorities.