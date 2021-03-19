CPI(M) decries paltry allocations to Hyderabad

CPI(M) Central City Committee has decried the paltry budget allocations for the GHMC, and questioned why no allotments have been made for flood prevention despite the devastating floods in October last year.
Through a statement on Thursday, the party expressed scepticism about ₹200 crore allocations for Musi River development too, saying though ₹377 crore were allotted in two successive budgets earlier, no funds had been released.
While 1.5 lakh commuters stand to benefit through ₹200 crore allocations for MMTS Phase-II, it has not been done, the note said, and called it “criminal” to allot funds for Metro Rail used by the “rich”, while the extremely affordable and accessible MMTS is being ignored.
Greater Hyderabad region is contributing 70% of the revenue to the state budget, yet being ignored by the state government when it comes to devolution of funds. Basic facilities in the city are being affected due to slashed funds, and all city development agencies such as GHMC, HMDA and HMWS&SB are heavily into debts, the note said and demanded fund devolution for the local authorities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath