CPI(M) blames govt. for fund-starved GHMC

‘Only ₹366 crore of the allocated ₹1,981 crore released in past six years’

CPI(M) City Committee, through a press statement on Saturday, accused the State government of pushing the GHMC into insolvency by not releasing even the allocated funds.

The corporation has failed to pay salaries even after a week since the beginning of February, and several works have been stopped for paucity of funds, the statement said, adding that such fund crunch is a first in the corporation’s history.

Blaming the State government for the current situation, CPI(M) city secretary M.Srinivas said, during the last six years since 2014, the government has released only ₹366 crore for GHMC against the budget allocation of ₹1,981 crore. Maximum revenue for the State budget is garnered from Greater Hyderabad area, but allocations to the city are the least, the statement said. Even allocations are not being released in full.

For the ₹250 crore professional tax which should be devolved annually, the government is allocating only ₹30 crore, and releasing only half of the allocations, the statement alleged.

Same predicament haunts the devolution of funds with regard to entertainment tax, property tax and motor vehicles tax, the statement said, and demanded immediate release of funds for payment of salaries and wages.